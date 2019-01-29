Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,224,812 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,224,812 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Intel were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,935,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Busey Trust CO grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 267,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,117 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $247,151.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,823.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $409,897.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,127.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $220.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

