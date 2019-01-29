Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,403 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 891 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,225 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,345. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

