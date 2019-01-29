Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 424,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,491. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

