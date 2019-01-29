Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,662. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

