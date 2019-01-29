Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 62,238 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. 87,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,381. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $38.55.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

