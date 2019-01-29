Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,289.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,667,000 after acquiring an additional 295,661 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,246,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 468,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $146.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

