We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $288.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $247.17 and a 1-year high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18 EPS for the current year.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $410.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.01.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

