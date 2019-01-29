We Are One Seven LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $496.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total value of $121,509.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,175 shares in the company, valued at $204,769,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.78, for a total value of $15,243,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,704 shares in the company, valued at $200,125,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,127 shares of company stock worth $20,558,517. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

