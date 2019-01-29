We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 2,255 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 181,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 602,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000.
Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $60.23.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
