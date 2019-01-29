We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 181,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 602,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $60.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 2,255 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/we-are-one-seven-llc-acquires-shares-of-2255-invesco-dwa-momentum-etf-pdp.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.