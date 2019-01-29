We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 1,158 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6,490.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/we-are-one-seven-llc-acquires-shares-of-1158-zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh.html.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.