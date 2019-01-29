Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 18,525 Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

