Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/wambolt-associates-llc-buys-new-stake-in-invesco-sp-500-pure-value-etf-rpv.html.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.