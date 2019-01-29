Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 388,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period.

SLYG opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

