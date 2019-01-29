Walker River Resources (WRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.09

Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 368000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and a PE ratio of -17.00.

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

