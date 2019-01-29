Wagner Bowman Management Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,339,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,749,000 after acquiring an additional 997,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,736,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,384,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,728,000 after buying an additional 426,451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,093,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,031,000.

VO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.33. 8,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,885. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

