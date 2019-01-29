Wagner Bowman Management Corp Acquires 807 Shares of IBM (IBM)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in IBM were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of IBM during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 127.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IBM during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. ValuEngine cut IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IBM to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on IBM in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IBM from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $495,851.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,904.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.51 per share, with a total value of $998,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,853.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 69,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. IBM has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $168.39.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.79 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and tailored industry solutions; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

