Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €170.00 ($197.67) target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €190.88 ($221.95).

Shares of VOW3 traded down €0.82 ($0.95) on Tuesday, hitting €148.92 ($173.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a fifty-two week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

