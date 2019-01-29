Virtu Financial LLC Invests $275,000 in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 855,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,346,000 after buying an additional 50,363 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 160,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,346,000 after buying an additional 50,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

