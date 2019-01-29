Virtu Financial LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 203.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,410,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,132,000 after purchasing an additional 715,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $120,512.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,356.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $307,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $1,058,948. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

