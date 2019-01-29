Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 769,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $404,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,676.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $132.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

