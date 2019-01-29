VF Corp (VFC) Position Boosted by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. FMR LLC grew its position in VF by 106.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,466,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,557,000 after buying an additional 1,790,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,736,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,103,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in VF during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in VF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in VF during the third quarter worth about $541,000.

NYSE VFC opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.04.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

