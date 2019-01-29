Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GoPro were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,942,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after buying an additional 318,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of GoPro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,942,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after buying an additional 318,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after buying an additional 785,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,679,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GoPro Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $735.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 70.45% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

