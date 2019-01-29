Versant Capital Management Inc Has $232,000 Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $298,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

SHM opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

