Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 293,935 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 293,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 142,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

