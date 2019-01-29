Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Stake Lowered by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $125.55. 3,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,978. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

