Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Holdings Cut by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/vanguard-long-term-government-bond-etf-vglt-holdings-cut-by-versant-capital-management-inc.html.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.