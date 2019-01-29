Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Holdings Cut by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.
Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
