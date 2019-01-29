Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Holdings Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.88% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $141,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $176.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

