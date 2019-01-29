Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84.

