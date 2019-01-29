Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Holdings Lowered by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

