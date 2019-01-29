Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reliance Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,960,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,835,000 after purchasing an additional 145,024 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

