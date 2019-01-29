Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Rite Aid Co. (RAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,321,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.84% of Rite Aid worth $120,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,522,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 191,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 53.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,006 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,736,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 563,800 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.81. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAD. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

