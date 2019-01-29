Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.81% of Akorn worth $110,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Akorn by 672.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other Akorn news, EVP Joseph Bonaccorsi bought 25,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Akorn, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $165.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 34.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akorn Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

