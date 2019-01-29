Vanguard Group Inc Has $26.66 Million Holdings in First Financial Corp (THFF)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 4.33% of First Financial worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of First Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 52.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Financial by 213.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

