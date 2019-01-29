Vanguard Group Inc Has $26.16 Million Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 1.79% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,629 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,968,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,929 shares of company stock worth $4,102,054 over the last three months. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

