Vanguard Group Inc Grows Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 5.42% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $24,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 44.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 104.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $417.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

