Vanguard Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 6.14% of Nautilus worth $25,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Nautilus by 70.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 274,342 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $57,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Nautilus to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Nautilus from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Nautilus had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

