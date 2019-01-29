Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Sold by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,398,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,114,000 after purchasing an additional 250,831 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,114,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,181. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

