Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 62,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $58.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

