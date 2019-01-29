Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) Position Reduced by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after buying an additional 105,608 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VOX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,242. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $69.48 and a 12-month high of $93.38.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
