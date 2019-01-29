Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 28,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Valero Energy by 90.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.21.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,374.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/valero-energy-co-vlo-shares-bought-by-pillar-pacific-capital-management-llc.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.