Univar (UNVR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Univar for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 have been stable lately. Univar should gain from its strategic acquisitions and continuous market expansion actions. It also remains focused on strengthening its USA business through expense management and productivity actions. However, Univar has underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past one year. A sluggish start to the agricultural season in Canada is impacting Univar’s margins. Moreover, rising fuel costs, driver shortages and higher rates from carriers are putting pressure on its freight expenses. The company's high debt level is another concern. Foreign currency translation headwinds are also likely to dampen fourth-quarter growth.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Univar from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Univar stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,276. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Carr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $69,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,095 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Univar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,942,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 521,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univar by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 305,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Univar by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 125,305 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Univar by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

