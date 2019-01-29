United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Holdings Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,312,000 after buying an additional 112,939 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Rentals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,727,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 16.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 682,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,697,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 390 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.72 per share, with a total value of $48,640.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,590.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Argus upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/united-rentals-inc-uri-holdings-lifted-by-gilman-hill-asset-management-llc.html.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.