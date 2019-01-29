United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) Director Sells 4,000 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Daniel Peed sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,057,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,040,816.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Peed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 25th, Daniel Peed sold 4,000 shares of United Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Daniel Peed sold 4,000 shares of United Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Thursday, January 17th, Daniel Peed sold 4,000 shares of United Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Daniel Peed sold 1,900 shares of United Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $30,419.00.

Shares of UIHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 160,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,426. The firm has a market cap of $688.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $181.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.94 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UIHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

