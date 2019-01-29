United Community Banks (UCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

UCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on United Community Banks to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

UCBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 2,963 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $77,126.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Community Banks by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

