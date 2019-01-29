Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $15.38 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.8% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 41,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 97,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,359,000 after buying an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,172.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,692.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

HD stock opened at $179.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $203.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

