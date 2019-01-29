Trex Company Inc (TREX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Trex accounts for about 0.5% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trex by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Trex by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trex by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. 4,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,851. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

