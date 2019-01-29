TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,484 Shares of Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of Matrix Service worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,992,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,422,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 786,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 13.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 16.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of MTRX opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.19 million, a P/E ratio of 140.33 and a beta of 1.02. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.82 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Matrix Service’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

