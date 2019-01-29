TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,549 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,141,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,555,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,792,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $99.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. DA Davidson raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

