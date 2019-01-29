Thunderstake Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TSC)

Thunderstake (CURRENCY:TSC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Thunderstake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Thunderstake has a market cap of $52,698.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Thunderstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunderstake has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunderstake alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00018424 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Thunderstake Profile

Thunderstake (TSC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Thunderstake’s total supply is 513,725,459 coins. Thunderstake’s official website is thunderstake.com. Thunderstake’s official Twitter account is @thunderstake.

Buying and Selling Thunderstake

Thunderstake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunderstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunderstake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunderstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunderstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunderstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.