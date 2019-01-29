Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Sells 11,338 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Worldpay by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Worldpay during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Worldpay in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Worldpay from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of WP stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Worldpay Inc has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

